WEST BEND — Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) welcomed almost 100 GE Healthcare employees to Camp Silver Brook from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday to help clean up the camp for the spring and summer seasons as part of GSWISE’s Day of Service.
“It’s just a huge resource for us to have such a great, dedicated group of volunteers to come help us clean up the camp,” said GSWISE Director of Properties Kathy Laur. “We have over 200 acres here to maintain for our girls, and we have many buildings. It just gives us a leg up for getting ready for all our spring and summer traffic.”
“From a GE perspective [we are] all about giving back to the community,” said GE Healthcare Connectivity Operations Manager Dave Mehring. “The Girl Scouts organization, they drive the leaders of our generation, our next generation coming up of girls, and that is key for any company.”
The projects
GE Healthcare volunteers were split up into 11 teams to tackle various projects at the camp, according to Mehring.
Some of the projects included cutting down hazard trees, splitting those trees for firewood, cleaning the inside and outside of cabins, making a new outdoor cooking area and landscaping.
Laur added that volunteers were also helping with the archery range.
“They are taking down hazard trees to make [the archery range] bigger and better than before,” said Laur. “We are also making longer ranges for the older girls to make it more challenging.”
“Personally, it’s very enriching being able to allow the girls to be able to take advantage of these organizations, and be able to help the Girl Scouts leaders of each of these camps,” said Mehring.
“It really helps out, because we have one fulltime person that manages [Camp Silver Brook,] and a part-time person, and [they have] a lot of ground to cover,” said Laur.
First time back after hiatus
This year Camp Silver Brook will be back at full capacity this summer after being open at half-capacity for day camps and weekends in 2021 and half of the summer of 2020, according to Laur.
“We’ve been accessible to the girls almost the whole time,” said Laur. “We did kind of shift focus of our day camp; in 2020-21 we shifted our programming.”
However, this was the first time in the last three years that GE Healthcare volunteers were able to participate in the Day of Service, according to Mehring.
In 2019 it rained on what was supposed to be the Day of Service, and then there wasn’t one in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID.
“We could tell the difference during the years we didn’t have the GE people,” said Laur. “So we definitely are excited to have them back.”
Both Mehring and Laur have been a part of the Day of Service since it first started, and they said that every year it is always a great experience.
“I’ve been working with GE volunteers since 2002. So it’s wonderful to see old friends, many of which have been with us since the beginning, and to make new friends,” said Laur. “Also, just to see the huge amount of progress we make in the course of just one day with all these helping hands. It’s really rewarding.”
“The key of it is being able to have the girls have the camp. Being able to utilize it during the summer, and be able to take advantage of all that’s being offered from the Girl Scouts organization” said Mehring. “It’s very enriching to be a part of that.”