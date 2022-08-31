WEST BEND — Micah Kranz never thought that he was about to set himself up for a career traveling the world when he first tried action sports, like skateboarding and BMX biking. Now, the West Bend West High graduate and founder of Division BMX is the voice of Nitro Circus, which will be bringing their Good, Bad & Rad Tour to Appleton on Friday.
“I started my own company called Division in ’98 when I was a sophomore or junior at West Bend West,” said Kranz. “When I started the company I was doing high school shows at other high schools, which was kind of neat since I was missing high school, which is an anomaly. We just kept traveling, and traveling and slowly we got on Vans Warped Tour.”
From there Kranz and his crew received a sponsorship from Harley-Davidson and their notoriety grew in the action sports industry.
“Once Nitro Circus started in 2011, they weren’t competitors, they were just doing huge stadium shows and we were still doing county fairs and things,” said Kranz. “I’d heard that they needed a third back-up announcer, and at the time one of my friends just got the job as their main announcer. So, the Olympics were going on and the X Games were going on and [the other announcers] had to miss [Nitro Circus] and they were like ‘Hey, if you want to try it out we’ll give you a shot.’” Kranz was the emcee for their show in Tucson, Arizona in 2016. Afterwards, Nitro Circus let the other announcers go, and Kranz has been the main announcer ever since.
“I dreamed of it, but I was also really content working a nine to five, five days a week and doing shows on the weekend. It was really a passion project,” said Kranz. “I loved doing it, because it was really fun riding bikes with my friends ... and as the business grew we got really popular and did some unique things.”
He added that his company, Division BMX which features some BMX riders from the Southeast Wisconsin and Washington County area, gets subcontracted to do smaller shows for Nitro Circus around the world, too.
“West Bend has produced a lot of action sports talent that no one has ever recognized or even knows about,” said Kranz. “ My company’s a perfect example of that ... doing Monster Jams and Supercross at top-tier 60,000 seat stadiums all the time and it’s a bunch of kids from this area, and no one has any idea. But we like it that way.”
On Friday, there will be some performers from the Southeast Wisconsin area who will join Kranz and Nitro Circus for their Good, Bad & Rad show in Appleton, including Casey Ervin of Racine and Jared Wiedower of Oak Creek.
”You know, when you can feast, bring them all,” said Kranz. “It’ll be a fun show.”
Tickets are still available to listen to Kranz emcee the Nitro Circus tour in Appleton, where performers will do outrageous stunts.
Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3AzbvG6, and the show will be held at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Stadium at 2400 N. Casaloma Drive in Appleton.
“There is nothing more dangerous, more spectacle or fast than what you will see live at that baseball stadium,” said Kranz. “From motorcycles to a five-story ramp, they bring in where they throw everything down it from a lawn chair to a cooler, and if these guys don’t make it they’re getting concussions. They’re getting broken legs. I’ve seen careers end at these shows. But it’s the victory and it’s almost like being at the coliseum and seeing a live act. You feel like part of the show.”