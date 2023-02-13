WEST BEND — A group of nine Washington County residents who are trying to save Samaritan Campus will be handing out flyers to educate and encourage residents to join them in calling their supervisors to voice their support for Samaritan’s continued operation in the county.
“We all feel that it is our moral obligation to take care of elderly who can no longer care for themselves,” said Mary Balzar of West Bend, who facilitated the group, in the release.
According to the release, the group met on Thursday to discuss action to increase awareness and support in the wake of the Washington County Board approving using the General Fund to cover attorneys’ fees to look into potential sale options.
According to the committee report from the County Board, the county will seek a legal firm with experience in senior health care, as Samaritan is comprised of three specialized licensed facilities with their own rules, regulations and requirements and a firm with experience is needed.
During the board meeting on Wednesday night County Supervisor Christopher Bossert wanted to make sure residents understand that they are only exploring potential sales.
Despite that, several members of the group trying to save Samaritan expressed dismay at the announcement.
“I thought the Ad Hoc Committee was looking at options, and then all of a sudden we hear that the county is talking about selling it,” said Deb Anderson, a former Common Council member and member of the first committee to study options for the county home.
The 2021 committee recommended that Samaritan, remain open while balancing financial and moral obligations through a partnership with a third-party vendor with up to $500,000 in annual levy support over a 20- to 30year lease term.
In the release, Kathryn Galezio, whose father is a resident of Samaritan, emphasized how good the care is.
“My father has received fantastic care from the amazing staff since he has been there,” she said.
The group will hand out flyers in the coming days to try and garner further support before the board’s decision deadline for Samaritan at the end of April, though it’s possible a decision could be made during the March board meeting.