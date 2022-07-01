WEST BEND — The Gardens of West Bend Tour, hosted by local nonprofit Roots & Branches, is returning for its 25th year July 16th-17th.
Featuring several different locations, the tour is designed to highlight and recognize exceptional gardens within the community. Walking through these gardens gives guests the opportunity to appreciate their beauty, while gathering their own landscaping ideas. Guests looking for additional guidance can participate in various educational workshops at the event.
This year, six gardens are included. The first three homes are all within the same neighborhood, and the homeowners share plants and ideas throughout the year. Judy and Doug Butz are presenting “Our Garden of Memories,” with Oriental daylilies and hostas. “Seeds of Yesterday” is owned by Heidi and Chris Wagner, with an arbor that connects to the neighboring gardens, as the centerpiece. Jan Young, an avid gardener since childhood, has “Young’s English Country Garden,” with a diverse offering of hostas, ferns, phlox, coneflowers, iris, and more.
The fourth and fifth gardens are approximately a block apart and are owned by a mother-daughter team. Linda and Joe Bremberger own “Young/Old Garden,” with cottagestyle elements and repurposed fixtures. “Hickory Hollow,” presented by Kate and Chris Walter, brings together old and new pieces to create an extended outdoor oasis.
Kingsheart Farm & Gardens, shared by Terese Mallory & Steve Haro, will be the final destination for the event. The space is a historic Civil War era farmstead in the Town of Polk, homesteaded in 1848 by immigrant German farmers. With eight unique garden styles in the six-acre parcel, guests are sure to enjoy the destination. Food and beverages as well as the educational workshops and a full shopping boutique will be located at Kingsheart.
Amy Johnson, executive director for Roots and Branches, emphasized the organization’s mission to “To grow a more beautiful community today and plant seeds of pride and stewardship to improve the natural environment of West Bend tomorrow.”
“We are a vital link to the city and the economic development by improving our environment and West Bend is regarded as an attractive, vital and thriving place to all who live,