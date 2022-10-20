WASHINGTON COUNTY — Republican incumbent Rick Gundrum will face Democrat challenger Mary Ann Rzeszutek in the Assembly District 58 election on Nov. 8. The district encompasses the eastern portion of Town of Hartford, Slinger, Jackson, Town of Polk, Town of West Bend, City of West Bend, and the Town of Barton.
Daily News: What accomplishment are you most proud of?
Gundrum: Being able to serve the citizens of District 58 in the Wisconsin State Assembly. It’s quite humbling to have their continued trust in me as their representative. Many of the bills that I have authored and gotten signed into law were issues or ideas that were brought to me by individuals in my district.
I address everyone’s issues knowing that some of them will never vote for me when I get their issue resolved. That is because my job as your representative is to serve and help you whether I get your vote or not.
Rzeszutek: I am most proud of the apprenticeship program that I established and administered in a precision optics manufacturing company. It was the first apprenticeship program in the United States in precision optics. It was very rewarding to see young people look forward to a promising career in the industry and “earn while they learned.”
Daily News: What ideas do you have to address crime-related issues in Wisconsin?
Gundrum: I will continue to be tough on crime with legislation that supports law enforcement and holds district attorneys and our court system accountable. There are many laws already in place that are not being enforced by judges and district attorneys. That needs to be corrected and I will also advocate to bring back the many bills vetoed by Gov. Evers that will keep our streets and communities safe.
Rzeszutek: Police departments must be fully funded, staffed, and equipped to address crime in our communities. It’s essential that our communities are safe.
Daily News: What ideas do you have to address inflation at the state level?
Gundrum: I plan to continue supporting tax reform legislation that eliminates personal property taxes and state income tax. I will support a flat tax. Low taxes allow families to have more discretionary income to spend on things they need and want.
Another way to drive down inflation is by growing the economy. It starts with peeling back layers of bureaucratic red tape and removing the unnecessary regulations which add additional expenses to service providers, businesses and the agri-business community.
Smaller government, that I have always advocated for, also helps to reduce inflation.
Rzeszutek: Unfortunately, inflation has become an international issue especially with the recent Saudi decision to cut back on oil production. At a state level, we need to make sure that the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program has the funds to help Wisconsin residents. Currently, this is a federally- funded program, but if necessary, the state should make sure that money is available for qualifying Wisconsin residents to heat their homes this winter.
Daily News: How do you think history should be taught to students in Wisconsin schools?
Gundrum: I am not opposed to teaching history or theoretical concepts but the teaching of racial and sexual stereotyping in K-12 classrooms cannot be tolerated.
Theory should not be part of curriculum until middle school where students and teachers can have open dialog on any issues while maintaining academic freedom.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin and we need to follow that.
We need to encourage school boards to adopt that policy with consequences if that policy is not adhered to.
Rzeszutek: As a former high school math teacher, I am accustomed to using logic and facts to teach students how to find the right answer. So, naturally, I think history should be taught using as many primary documents as possible. Primary documents are the facts. However, history is obviously different from math because it involves many causes, many layers of complexity, and many perspectives. So, in addition to primary documents, I think that students need to see historical events from different perspectives. This will help students to see history with more depth, and help them to analyze the complexities of today’s world.
Daily News: What will your primary legislative goal be if re-elected/elected on Nov. 8, and why?
Gundrum: My goals in this next session are two-fold. I am currently chair of the Committee on Aging and Long-Care where I was successful in getting substantial budget increases for wages and Medicaid reimbursement rates at long-term care facilities. The elderly and vulnerable need quality care and I will advocate for continued budget increases until Medicaid reimbursement rates are comparable with private patient rates.
We need transparency in our schools and I will continue fighting for parents and their children. Getting my parental bill of rights, CRT bill for universities and technical colleges, and election reform bills signed into law is my other goal for next session.
Rzeszutek: Any talk of legislative goals is pretty much out the window given the polarization in state government. My first goal, therefore, is to establish some respectful, working relationships with members of the opposing party. I have done this on a personal level, and with members of local government. We need to work together to solve today’s issues.
