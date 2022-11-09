WASHINGTON COUNTY — Incumbent Representative Rick Gundrum (R-Slinger) won re-election against Democratic challenger Mary Ann Rzeszutek in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
According to the preliminary results from the Washington County Clerk’s Office, Gundrum received 18,930 votes to Rzeszutek’s 6,765 votes, with eight out of 16 precincts reported at dealine, in Tuesday’s election.
It does not appear that Rzeszutek would be able to overcome the 12,165 vote margin at deadline, despite eight precincts left to report.
“I first want to thank the Lord for giving me the opportunity to continue to serve the people of the 58th Assembly District,” said Gundrum. “Secondly, I want to thank my wife Lois, who has always been a strong advocate and the rest of my family for their love and support.”
Gundrum also thanked the help of all the volunteers in the district who helped his re-election campaign for District 58.
“No campaign can be successful without the many who work as volunteers for the conservative cause in Wisconsin,” said Gundrum. “I want to thank them for their help making personal contacts with voters by knocking on doors, making phone calls, distributing yard signs and donating to my campaign.”
He also thanked Rzeszutek for running against him in the 2022 midterm.
“While we disagree on the issues, I respect anyone who decides to run for public office,” said Gundrum.
Finally, Gundrum thanked everyone who voted for him in the election.
“Lastly, I want to thank the voters of the 58th Assembly District for their decision to re-elect me as their state representative,” said Gundrum. “I will continue to serve them faithfully delivering traditional family values and policies protecting business interests.”
Before the election, Gundrum told the Daily News in an election preview story that he had two primary goals for this upcoming legislative session.
The first is to continue to advocate for increases in Medicaid reimbursement rates to support long-term care facilities and the elderly population of Wisconsin.
The second is getting his parental bill of rights passed.
“We need transparency in our schools and I will continue fighting for parents and their children,” said Gundrum. “Getting my parental bill of rights, CRT bill for universities and technical colleges, and election reform bills signed into law is my other goal for next session.”
Gundrum will now be headed back to Madison for his third term in office.
“God bless Wisconsin and our great nation,” said Gundrum.
All results are unofficial until they have been canvassed.