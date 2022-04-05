WEST BEND — Current Washington County Board of Supervisors District 4 incumbent Linda Gurath was elected to District 5 with a four-vote lead over her opponent Mary Ann Rzeszutek on Tuesday.
Gurath received 50.05% of the votes and Rzeszutek received 49.68%.
Supervisory districts have changed following the adoption of a redistricting map, as well as a resolution to decrease the number of supervisors from 26 to 21.
“I am a strong believer in community service and have served on the Washington County Board for the last two years. My goal is to build on the experience I have gained to contribute to maintaining a high quality of life in Washington County,” said Gurath.
She stated that in the past, she has voted to uphold residents’ constitutional rights and fully supports law enforcement. She also aims to find ways to save money while also preserving the county’s services.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.