WEST BEND — Joe Zadra, a World War II veteran and West Bend resident, will hit another major milestone this year after celebrating his 75th wedding anniversary with his wife, Edna Zadra, on May 24, because today Joe joins his wife as he turns 100 years old.
Joe said this week has been full of anticipation and expectations, which he said has made him “more tired than ever,” but he truly enjoyed the birthday party that was held for him Wednesday night at the American Legion Post 36 in West Bend, and is looking forward to celebrating with his family this weekend up north.
According to Edna, a lot of people came to help celebrate Joe’s birthday on Wednesday.
“We had a great party,” said Joe. “The American Legion has been a good part of my life with the community goals with the veterans, and meeting all of my former employees who were there, also many of our friends. Sitting next to me was Al Kieckhafer, a very long-time friend from many years ago, he’s at 99 years of age.”
According to Joe, not only were his friends, family and former employees in attendance, but West Bend Mayor Chris Jenkins joined the party to celebrate Joe’s birthday, too.
Over the past 100 years Joe has seen a lot, from fighting across Europe in World War II, including fighting in the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes Forest, to how West Bend has changed since the 1950s.
According to Edna, they moved to West Bend in 1952, when the population was around 5,000 residents, and built their house in 1955. But they never planned to stay.
“We never planned to stay in little West Bend, but we love it,” said Edna.
Despite not initially thinking they would stay in West Bend, the Zadras fell in love with it and have left their mark on the community.
“I’ve contributed a great deal to the [Gehl Company], to the community and it has provided our family with a great place to live, to educate our family and also to have fun. There’s many activities in this town,” Joe said. “Not many towns of this size have the museum that we have, for example, and a two-year campus, which I was involved in the formation of that.”
Joe also talked about his time at the Gehl Company, which he enjoyed despite working with many Marquette graduates, he joked. According to Edna, Joe started at the Gehl Company either in cost accounting or as an office manager — she said she couldn’t remember which — but he climbed the ladder very quickly and finished his career at Gehl as the chairman, director and CEO of the company.
Edna added that Joe was also a member of the hospital board for 25 years, where he helped set up the nurses’ pension plan and made the decision to purchase additional property outside West Bend for the hospital.
“Some of the older board members, when we look at it today, it was a wonderful decision, because of the beautiful setting for additional expansion with the nuclear medicine and everything else,” said Joe.
Joe was also active in the MPTC Board for nine years where he represented Washington County, and was the director of West Bend Savings, now know as Westbury Bank, for many years.
Joe added that while many of the prominent families, like the Rolfs and Zieglers, have moved away or passed away, he was still here.
“They all left me behind,” he joked.
From all of us at the Daily News, Happy Birthday, Joe.