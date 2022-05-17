HARTFORD — The Hartford Jaycees used to put on the 4th of July parade in the city; now, after the Hartford Jaycees disbanded, their former president, Aaron Smiley, is keeping the parade going.
The Hartford Jaycees disbanded in early March due to a lack of members, according to Smiley. This was because there weren’t enough new members joining, and other members had recently aged out of the club. The Jaycees are a leadership and civic organization, the members of which must be between 18 and 40 years old.
The Hartford Jaycees were in charge of putting on several events in the Hartford area including the Easter Egg hunt, a haunted house and the 4th of July parade and festival afterwards. These events fell into jeopardy when Smiley got the news that the organization was no more.
According to Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert, the city isn’t involved with planning the parade, and it is up to the various clubs, organizations and community members of Hartford to keep it going.
“Mr. Smiley has said they are still trying to pull it all together,” said Volkert. “It’s a situation where he is working very hard with The Mill.”
The fireworks will take place, because they are done by the city, according to Volkert. The fireworks will be in Independence Park this year as a part of a bigger show sponsored by Festival Foods.
According to Smiley, the parade is going to happen, but the festival might not.
“We at least got to have the parade,” said Smiley. “Everything else is a want, and a love to have.”
The parade will follow the same route it usually does. It will start at the intersection of North Main Street and Union Street, and end at the intersection of South Main Street and South Rural Street, according to Smiley.
If there is a festival after the parade it will take place in Independence Park this year for the first time, because the fireworks show was moved there. Smiley said he is excited about the move, because the park provides a bigger space for a bigger festival in the future.
The festival has been canceled for the past couple of years due to COVID, according to Smiley.
“We had to go by CDC and other guidelines,” said Smiley. “Having three, four, 500 people in a small area was just a recipe for disaster.”
Smiley said this year they were comfortable bringing the festival back, but there are still some factors holding them up.
According to Smiley, The Mill’s board is looking over if they have enough funds and/or volunteers for the festival this year, and will be taking a vote on Thursday to decide whether there will be one.
“It’s up to [The Mill] to decide what they are willing to do and how many volunteers they can get to help,” said Smiley. “You can have something [after the parade], but if you don’t have enough volunteers it won’t be successful.”
The hope is that with more time to prepare the parade, and if there are enough funds and volunteers, the festival can come together as well as, if not better than, the Easter Egg hunt did in April.
According to Smiley, he had announced the egg hunt was canceled the Monday before the event, and by Tuesday the hunt was back on.
“I’m kind of one of those guys, I don’t know, I try to be a tough guy,” said Smiley. “But,I have three daughters at home and a granddaughter. So, it’s one of those things that I can be a big softie, too. They were making me tear up saying man, this came together so quickly, everybody just busted their butt.”