Hartford accepts funding agreement with county

HARTFORD — The city has cleared a proposal from Washington County to fund increases for employee wages at the aquatic center, paving the way for Hartford to ramp up lifeguard recruiting and ideally come up to full staff this summer.
The Common Council on Tuesday evening approved an agreement with Washington County for the county to provide American Rescue Plan Act funding to Hartford; the funding will be used to provide $3 wage increases to aquatic center staff, to improve recruitment and retention of lifeguards in order to work toward the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center being open at full hours and full services for the summer season.
“The total figure came to be around $63,000 for our 90-day season,” City Administrator Steve Volkert said.
As of now, Volkert said Hartford is six lifeguards short of a full crew. He noted the city did not have as many guards return from previous years as they hoped, and the current crew is young, mostly comprised of high school teenagers.
At current staffing, Volkert said the VMAC would close individual features at times where full staffing could not be achieved, such as the water slides, lazy river or the water walk.
According to a report presented by Volkert to the Common Council, the plan implementation will begin with the current pay period’s wages, and go throughout the summer. The $3 raise will be applied to current employees and new hires, those at both the VMAC and the Signicast Aquatic Center, and to lifeguards and all other jobs at the aquatic centers.
Volkert noted that any such adjustment had to be across the board, or it would cause inequities across employees and positions.
“I guess it’s time,” Alderman Wayne Rusniak said. “The labor market and the wage market have caught up with us.”
For this year, the agreement has Washington County providing the full $63,000. To maintain the new wage standard moving forward, Volkert said it would be phased in with 20-percent increments, with continued support from Washington County ARPA funds through 2026.
“This can’t be a one-anddone situation, so we have to look at it over five years,” he said.
According to his report, Volkert said the city would incur no cost this year; in 2023, the city would take on 20 percent of the expense at $12,418, with the county paying the other 80 percent; in 2024, the city share would be $24,836; in 2025, $37,254; in 2026, $49,672; and in 2027, the full expense would be on Hartford’s budget.
Council members spoke at length about the funding in future years. Volkert said that committing to the increased expenditure committed the city to increasing the tax levy support for the aquatic centers, unless the city made up the additional money through increasing entry fees and revenues.
“I’m not for locking ourselves into the levy increase. If it costs more to run the pool, maybe you should charge more,” Alderman Jeff Turchi said.
The council’s discussion in general veered toward trying to make up the difference each year in increased revenue, rather than a tax increase. Volkert said if the city did generate the money for the full $63,000 through a tax increase, it would raise Hartford’s tax rate about 4 cents.
Mayor Tim Michalak said that could be addressed if necessary, as this year will be funded by the county and the city has time to look at entry fees and revenues.
“We have flexibility here,” Michalak said.
Also as part of the agreement, Volkert said the county will be creating vouchers for Washington County residents who don’t live in Hartford to attend the Hartford aquatic center for city resident rates.
The county initially contacted Hartford about the agreement after Kewaskum and West Bend each decided not to open their pools this year. With Hartford the only public swimming resource open this summer in Washington County, Volkert said the county was hoping Hartford could provide that recreational resource to other communities.
“I’m not opposed to the idea ... We’ve just got to be careful maxing out the pool,” Alderman Joe Kohler said.
Under the agreement with the county, Washington County will provide coupons to county residents for the VMAC. As Hartford collects them and allows those out-of-city residents to use the facility with local rates, the county will reimburse the city for the full cost difference of each of those entries at the end of the year.
With Hartford approving the agreement, it is expected to be discussed at the Washington County Executive Committee meeting today.