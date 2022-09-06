Hartford announces September repaving projects

HARTFORD — Hartford announced on Friday road repaving projects that are scheduled to take place in mid-September.
According to the post on Hartford’s Facebook page, Payne & Dolan will be pulverizing and repaving sections of Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets between Highland Avenue and Union Street, during the week of Sept. 19.
“Every year, streets are reviewed for upkeep based on several criteria,” according to the post. “Some streets need total reconstruction, like Harrison, due to the need for replacing underground utilities as well as the road above. Other streets need simple repaving like these being done in September.”
The projects will only take one week to complete, according to the post.