HARTFORD — Here is the schedule for Hartford City Hall Spectrum Cable 979 for Aug. 22-27. Refer to ci.hartford.wi.us for the livestream link or visit Hartford’s YouTube page at youtube.com/ CityofHartford-Wisc.
Aug. 22
7 p.m. — Common Council live telecast
Aug. 23
5 p.m. — City Band Summer Concert Series
Aug. 24
5 p.m. — Letters to Louie
5:30 p.m. — Baby Blue Arts Presents ... 6 p.m. — Historic Homes of Hartford
6:30 p.m. — Midwest Grilln’
8 p.m. — Hartford Community Chorus
Aug. 25
6 p.m. — Community Development Authority from Aug. 21
7 p.m. — Common Council from Aug. 22
Aug. 26 and 27
5 p.m. — Municipal Update
5:30 p.m. — Letters To Louie
6 p.m. — City Band Summer Concert Series
8 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concert
10 p.m. — Municipal Update