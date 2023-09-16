HARTFORD — Here is the schedule for Hartford City Hall Spectrum Cable 979 for Sept. 18-24. Refer to ci.hartford.wi.us for the livestream link or visit Hartford’s YouTube page at youtube.com/CityofHartford-Wisc.

Sept. 18

5 p.m. — Historic Homes of Hartford

5:30 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concerts

Sept. 20

5 p.m. — Municipal Update

5:30 p.m. — Spotlight on the Arts

6 p.m. — City Band Summer Concert Series

8 p.m. — Letters to Louie

8:30 p.m. — Spotlight on the Arts

9 p.m. — Municipal Update

Sept. 21

5 p.m. — Municipal Update 5:30 p.m. — Spotlight On The Arts

6 p.m. — Letters to Louie

6:30 p.m. — Midwest Grillin'

8 p.m. — City Band Spring Concert

Sept. 22

5 p.m. — Spotlight On The Arts

5:30 p.m. — Municipal Update

6 p.m. — Plan Commission (from Sept. 11)

6:30 pm Common Council (from Sept. 12)

Sept. 23-24

5 p.m. — Municipal Update

5:30 p.m. — Letters To Louie

6 p.m. — Spotlight On The Arts

6:30 p.m. — City Band Summer Concert Series

8 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concert

10 p.m. — Spotlight On The Arts

10:30 p.m. — Municipal Update

