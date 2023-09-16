HARTFORD — Here is the schedule for Hartford City Hall Spectrum Cable 979 for Sept. 18-24. Refer to ci.hartford.wi.us for the livestream link or visit Hartford’s YouTube page at youtube.com/CityofHartford-Wisc.
Sept. 18
5 p.m. — Historic Homes of Hartford
5:30 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concerts
Sept. 20
5 p.m. — Municipal Update
5:30 p.m. — Spotlight on the Arts
6 p.m. — City Band Summer Concert Series
8 p.m. — Letters to Louie
8:30 p.m. — Spotlight on the Arts
9 p.m. — Municipal Update
Sept. 21
5 p.m. — Municipal Update 5:30 p.m. — Spotlight On The Arts
6 p.m. — Letters to Louie
6:30 p.m. — Midwest Grillin'
8 p.m. — City Band Spring Concert
Sept. 22
5 p.m. — Spotlight On The Arts
5:30 p.m. — Municipal Update
6 p.m. — Plan Commission (from Sept. 11)
6:30 pm Common Council (from Sept. 12)
Sept. 23-24
5 p.m. — Municipal Update
5:30 p.m. — Letters To Louie
6 p.m. — Spotlight On The Arts
6:30 p.m. — City Band Summer Concert Series
8 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concert
10 p.m. — Spotlight On The Arts
10:30 p.m. — Municipal Update