HARTFORD — Below is the schedule for Hartford City Hall Spectrum Cable 979 for June 5-11. Or refer to ci.hartford.wi.us for the livestream link or visit Hartford’s YouTube page at youtube.com/CityofHartford-Wisc.
June 5
5 p.m. - Schauer Center Summer Programming Preview 5:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Update 6 p.m. - Utility Committee live telecast
June 6
5 p.m. - Schauer Center Summer Programming Preview 5:30 p.m. - Letters To Louie 6 p.m. - City Band Spring Concert 7:30 p.m. - Schauer Center Summer Programming Preview
June 7
5:30 p.m. - Parks & Recreation Commission live telecast
June 8
5 p.m. - Letters to Louie 6 p.m. - Historic Homes of Hartford 6:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Update 7 p.m. - Municipal Update
June 9
5 p.m. - Schauer Center Summer Programming Preview 5:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Update 6 p.m. - Utility Committee from June 5 6:30 p.m. - Parks & Recreation Commission from June 7
June 10 & 11
5 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Update 5:30 p.m. - Schauer Center Summer Programming Preview 6 p.m. - City Band Spring Concert 8 p.m. - Community Chorus Spring Concert 10 p.m. - Schauer Center Summer Programming Preview