HARTFORD — Below is the schedule for Hartford City Hall Spectrum Cable 979 for June 5-11. Or refer to ci.hartford.wi.us for the livestream link or visit Hartford’s YouTube page at youtube.com/CityofHartford-Wisc.

June 5

Get daily updates from the Daily News sent directly to your email inbox.

5 p.m. - Schauer Center Summer Programming Preview 5:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Update 6 p.m. - Utility Committee live telecast

June 6

5 p.m. - Schauer Center Summer Programming Preview 5:30 p.m. - Letters To Louie 6 p.m. - City Band Spring Concert 7:30 p.m. - Schauer Center Summer Programming Preview

June 7

5:30 p.m. - Parks & Recreation Commission live telecast

June 8

5 p.m. - Letters to Louie 6 p.m. - Historic Homes of Hartford 6:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Update 7 p.m. - Municipal Update

June 9

5 p.m. - Schauer Center Summer Programming Preview 5:30 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Update 6 p.m. - Utility Committee from June 5 6:30 p.m. - Parks & Recreation Commission from June 7

June 10 & 11

5 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Update 5:30 p.m. - Schauer Center Summer Programming Preview 6 p.m. - City Band Spring Concert 8 p.m. - Community Chorus Spring Concert 10 p.m. - Schauer Center Summer Programming Preview

Recommended for you