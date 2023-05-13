HARTFORD — Below is the schedule for Hartford City Hall Spectrum Cable 979 for May 15-21.

Or refer to ci.hartford.wi.us for the live-stream link or visit Hartford’s YouTube page at youtube.com/CityofHartford-Wisc.

May 15

5 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concert

7 p.m. — City Band Spring Concert

9 p.m. — Municipal update

May 16

5 p.m. — City Band Summer Concert Series

8 p.m. — Letters to Louie

8:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Summer Update

May 17

5 p.m. — Focus On Community

5:30 p.m. — Municipal update

6 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concert

May 18

5 p.m. — Letters to Louie

6 p.m. — Historic Homes of Hartford 6:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce update

7 p.m. — Municipal update

May 19

6 p.m. — Plan Commission from May 8

6:45 p.m. — Common Council from May 9

May 20 & 21

5 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce update

6 p.m. — City Band Summer Concert Series

8 p.m. — Letters To Louie

8:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce update

9 p.m. — Baby Blue Arts

