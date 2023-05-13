HARTFORD — Below is the schedule for Hartford City Hall Spectrum Cable 979 for May 15-21.
Or refer to ci.hartford.wi.us for the live-stream link or visit Hartford’s YouTube page at youtube.com/CityofHartford-Wisc.
May 15
5 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concert
7 p.m. — City Band Spring Concert
9 p.m. — Municipal update
May 16
5 p.m. — City Band Summer Concert Series
8 p.m. — Letters to Louie
8:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Summer Update
May 17
5 p.m. — Focus On Community
5:30 p.m. — Municipal update
6 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concert
May 18
5 p.m. — Letters to Louie
6 p.m. — Historic Homes of Hartford 6:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce update
7 p.m. — Municipal update
May 19
6 p.m. — Plan Commission from May 8
6:45 p.m. — Common Council from May 9
May 20 & 21
5 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce update
6 p.m. — City Band Summer Concert Series
8 p.m. — Letters To Louie
8:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce update
9 p.m. — Baby Blue Arts