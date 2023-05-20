HARTFORD — Below is the schedule for Hartford City Hall Spectrum Cable 979 for May 22-28.

May 22

5 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concert

7 p.m. — City Band Spring Concert 9 p.m. — Municipal Update

May 23

6:30 p.m. — Public Works Committee *live telecast* 7 p.m. — Common Council *live telecast*

May 24

5 p.m. — Focus On Community

5:30 p.m. — Municipal Update

6 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concert

8 p.m. — City Band Spring Concert

May 25

5 p.m. — Letters to Louie

6 p.m. — Historic Homes of Hartford 6:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Update

7 p.m. — Municipal Update

May 26

6 p.m. — Public Works Committee (from May 23)

6:30 p.m. — Common Council (from May 23)

May 27 & 28

5 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Update

5:30 p.m. — Municipal Update

6 p.m. — City Band Spring Concert 8 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concert

