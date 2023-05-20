HARTFORD — Below is the schedule for Hartford City Hall Spectrum Cable 979 for May 22-28.
Or refer to ci.hartford.wi.us for the live-stream link or visit Hartford’s YouTube page at youtube.com/CityofHartford-Wisc.
May 22
5 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concert
7 p.m. — City Band Spring Concert 9 p.m. — Municipal Update
May 23
6:30 p.m. — Public Works Committee *live telecast* 7 p.m. — Common Council *live telecast*
May 24
5 p.m. — Focus On Community
5:30 p.m. — Municipal Update
6 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concert
8 p.m. — City Band Spring Concert
May 25
5 p.m. — Letters to Louie
6 p.m. — Historic Homes of Hartford 6:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Update
7 p.m. — Municipal Update
May 26
6 p.m. — Public Works Committee (from May 23)
6:30 p.m. — Common Council (from May 23)
May 27 & 28
5 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Update
5:30 p.m. — Municipal Update
6 p.m. — City Band Spring Concert 8 p.m. — Community Chorus Spring Concert