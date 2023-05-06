HARTFORD — Below is the schedule for Hartford City Hall Spectrum Cable 979 for May 8-14.
Or refer to ci.hartford. wi.us for the live stream link or visit Hartford’s YouTube page at youtube.com/CityofHartford-Wisc.
May 8
5:30 p.m. — Plan Commission live telecast
May 9
7 p.m. — Common Council live telecast
May 10
5 p.m. — Focus On Community
5:30 p.m. — Municipal Update
6 p.m. — Community Chorus Concert
May 11
5 p.m. — Letters to Louie
6 p.m. — Historic Homes of Hartford
6:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Update
7 p.m. — Municipal Update
May 12
6 p.m. — Plan Commission from May 8
6:30 p.m. — Common Council from May 9
May 13 & 14
5 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Update
6 p.m. — City Band Summer Concert Series
8 p.m. — Letters To Louie
8:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Update
9 p.m. — Baby Blue Arts