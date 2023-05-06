HARTFORD — Below is the schedule for Hartford City Hall Spectrum Cable 979 for May 8-14.

Or refer to ci.hartford. wi.us for the live stream link or visit Hartford’s YouTube page at youtube.com/CityofHartford-Wisc.

May 8

5:30 p.m. — Plan Commission live telecast

May 9

7 p.m. — Common Council live telecast

May 10

5 p.m. — Focus On Community

5:30 p.m. — Municipal Update

6 p.m. — Community Chorus Concert

May 11

5 p.m. — Letters to Louie

6 p.m. — Historic Homes of Hartford

6:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Update

7 p.m. — Municipal Update

May 12

6 p.m. — Plan Commission from May 8

6:30 p.m. — Common Council from May 9

May 13 & 14

5 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Update

6 p.m. — City Band Summer Concert Series

8 p.m. — Letters To Louie

8:30 p.m. — Chamber of Commerce Update

9 p.m. — Baby Blue Arts

