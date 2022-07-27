HARTFORD — The Common Council on Tuesday approved a motion requesting the city attorney to draft an ordinance that would allow residents to raise chickens within city limits.
The vote was 7-2 with Ald. Wayne Rusniak and Ald. Jeff Turchi opposed.
City Administrator Steve Volkert said the proposed ordinance would likely be a clone of the chicken ordinance in West Bend. It allows West Bend residents to raise as many as four chickens under the following conditions: permits will only be issued to residents within single-family or two-family zoned property, no roosters, no person shall slaughter any chickens, and the chickens must be kept in a waterproof, rodent-proof and predator-proof coop in a fenced-in area.
West Bend charges a chicken license fee of $50 per site.
Hartford Mayor Tim Michalak said he supports the idea. “Everything about a chicken can be used,” he said.
However, Rusniak said he’s not convinced that allowing chickens to be raised in the city is a good idea.
“I live in a nice subdivision,” he said. “I don’t want chickens in my subdivision. I think we’d be creating a real bad scenario.”
Turchi said he doubted that there was much interest from city residents.
Michalak views that as a good thing. “I don’t think we’re going to have a stampede of people interested,” he said. “We’re just asking that the city attorney draft an ordinance.”
In other action, the council unanimously approved a mayoral proclamation making Friday Mike Hermann Day in honor of the retiring Parks and Recreation Department director’s 38 years of service to the city.
Because of an issue involving a lack of quorum at the meeting two weeks ago, the council had to vote again on two topics. They reaffirmed their votes adding a full-time parks position to the 2023 budget and a resolution approving the 2023 budget policy