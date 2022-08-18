Hartford Common Council approves city fee increases

HARTFORD — It will cost more to be buried, to have a building inspection and to have extra garbage collected in Hartford starting next year.
The Common Council approved a host of new or increased fees in a unanimous vote at its meeting Tuesday.
The cost for all burials will increase by $50 next year. The fee to bury an adult during the week will increase from $725 to $775 and a weekday cremation will increase from $450 to $500.
One of the new fees is $55 for a permit for a new or altered driveway. City Planner Justin Drew reported that there are driveway width and setback requirements but there have been issues with driveways being installed wider than shown on surveys. He said that multiple inspections often are required, and the fee reflects the work involved to prevent driveway installation problems.
The cost to buy a sticker for excessive garbage will increase from the current $15 to $20.
In other action, the council unanimously approved the purchase of track loader for the Public Works Department from Brooks Tractor of Milwaukee at a cost not to exceed $69,750. Aldermen also approved spending an estimated $93,138 to have Payne & Dolan of Jackson undertake an asphalt pavement project that will resurface Fourth Street, Fifth Street, and Sixth Street, from Union Street to Highland Avenue.