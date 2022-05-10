HARTFORD — The Hartford Common Council will be discussing and considering a request to hire outside counsel to present a complaint for the removal of Mayor Timothy Michalak from office during the council’s meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 109 N. Main St.
According to the executive summary, the city has received a petition signed by numerous residents requesting that the city hire outside counsel to investigate a recent incident involving Michalak at a Washington County Board Administrative Committee meeting inside the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on March 9.
According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Michalak’s concealed firearm fell from his waistband before the meeting took place and was picked up and returned to him by another county employee, allegedly.
The sheriff’s office recommended that two misdemeanor charges be filed against Michalak, one for carrying a concealed firearm inside of a public safety building, and a second for carrying a concealed firearm with an expired permit.
The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case. Michalak, who was a Washington County supervisor during the concealed carry incident, has since resigned from the County Board.
According to the executive summary, the petition requests that outside counsel be retained by the city to investigate the alleged incident and present the case for removal to the Common Council. Outside counsel would also “advise the Common Council on whether the burden for removal has been met.”
The cost of these proceedings is estimated to be around $10,000 by the city, according to the executive summary.
Ordinance to split Ward 3
The Common Council will also have a first reading, and possible action on, a new ordinance which would split Ward 3 into two separate wards.
According to the executive summary, the recently approved State Senate and Assembly District boundaries don’t line up with the Ward and Aldermanic District Plan boundaries that were approved in October 2021.
Ward 3 will be split into Ward 3 and Ward 15 to accommodate the state’s plan. The Aldermanic District will not be effected by the ward split, according to the executive summary.
New Parks and Recreation director
During the city administrator’s report the council will discuss and consider appointing Randy Wojtasiak as the new Parks and Recreation Department director.
According to the executive summary, Wojtasiak was one of 12 candidates for the position, which opened up when the current director, Mike Hermann, announced he was retiring at the end of July.
Wojtasiak was one of four candidates to be interviewed by the hiring committee, which was comprised of members of the Park and Rec Board and Finance and Personnel Board. Wojtasiak was unanimously selected by the hiring committee as their recommendation to become the new Hartford Parks and Recreation Department director.