HARTFORD — The Common Council voted 7-2 against retaining outside counsel for the purpose of investigating an alleged incident involving Mayor Timothy Michalak, which happened before a Washington County Board Administrative Committee meeting, during the council meeting on Tuesday night.
Aldermen Tony Garza, Wayne Rusniak, Doug Carroll, Jeff Turchi, Joe Kohler, Joseph Fulop and Kyle Sikora voted against retaining outside counsel. Common Council President Dennis Hegy and Alderman Justin Webb voted for it.
The alleged incident happened on March 9 inside the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s department, Michalak’s concealed firearm fell from his waistband in its holster, and was returned to him by another county employee before the administrative meeting.
The sheriff’s office recommended that two misdemeanor charges be filed against Michalak, one for carrying a concealed firearm inside of a public safety building, and a second for carrying a concealed firearm with an expired permit.
The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case. Michalak, who was a Washington County supervisor during the concealed carry incident, has since resigned from the County Board.
Several Hartford residents spoke out during the public comment section of the meeting against retaining outside counsel, and in support of Michalak.
Barbara Lindert said that she supported Michalak “despite his lack of judgment concerning handgun carrying.” She rhetorically asked how many people haven’t had a lapse in judgment about anything.
Lindert also mentioned the petition what was signed by “numerous people,” according to the executive summary. She wanted to know how many people was “numerous.”
During the aldermanic comments section, Kohler asked City Clerk Lori Hetzel what the number of people who signed the petition was. The number was about 54 people, according to Hetzel.
Kevin Gehring got up after Lindert to echo her sentiment.
Gehring also said he was proud to have Michalak as his mayor. He added that he felt the last two mayors didn’t represent the people of Hartford, but that Michalak does.
Chad Waldvogel also said he was proud of the work that Michalak has done as the city’s mayor.
According to Waldvogel, not once has anyone outside the area that he works with brought up the alleged incident involving the mayor.
According to Waldvogel, “if the council [got] rid of [Michalak], it would show that the media gets to bully him around and decide who our elected officials are.”
During the aldermanic comments portion of the meeting, before the vote was held, Kohler said that he had only received one or two negative letters about the mayor, and that most of the communication has been positive.
“[It’s an] unfortunate situation and is something that can be corrected, and probably already has been corrected,” said Kohler.
He added that the council and people of Hartford can go to bed and wake up every morning knowing the decisions that Michalak makes are for the good of the community, and not self-serving.
Rusniak brought up how a past council member had been caught drunk driving, and how a previous chief of police shot himself in the buttocks inside the police department. Both men were retained by the city, and continued to work. “There’s such a word as forgiveness,” said Rusniak.
Hegy said that he supported the investigation, because the council had been accused during the last meeting of sweeping incidents under the rug, and he didn’t appreciate that.
Hegy added that he just wanted the counsel to do their due diligence so they could move forward.
Hegy also reminded those at the council meeting that while the number of people who signed the petition to hire outside counsel was 54, Michalak received less than 50 percent of the vote when he won re-election, because he heard some of them chuckle at the number.
Police officers sworn in; department re-accredited
Three Hartford Police officers were sworn in during the meeting, including K-9 Officer Flash.
The Hartford Police Department was also awarded their re-accreditation by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group.
According to Police Chief Scott MacFarlan, it was a three-year process to get reaccredited, and it was a full staff effort.