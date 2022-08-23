HARTFORD — The Common Council is set to consider a new ordinance tonight to allow local chicken keeping as part of the city’s code on keeping animals.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. today in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
On the agenda for this evening’s meeting, under ordinances, is an ordinance repealing and recreating Chapter 26 of the city’s code, which pertains to keeping animals. The action would change the code in a number of ways, including allowing residents to keep chickens.
“This ordinance is consistent with what was adopted in West Bend and addresses the major concerns with the keeping of chickens in the city,” according to a summary on the item prepared by City Attorney Ian Prust and City Administrator Steve Volkert.
Under the new ordinance, Hartford residents would be allowed to obtain a license for chicken keeping. Residents will not be allowed to keep roosters; they will be required to have a coop or enclosed run; neighbors will be notified of the license applications and residents would be expected to keep the animals and their area clean and sanitary.
Under the new ordinance, residents would be prohibited from slaughtering chickens, and the coops will have to be screened and kept in back yards.
The new ordinance will also make several other adjustments to animal-keeping in the city. According to the summary from Prust and Volkert, it will establish a maximum of seven animals being kept per property, except where more are allowed under fanciers and kennel licenses; update the city’s vicious dog rules; and move some items to a different place in the code, based on the city no longer having a health officer, which position used to oversee some animal-related items. The council will take up a number of other items at tonight’s meeting as well, including:
■ Receiving Hartford’s 2021 financial statements from Baker Tilly;
■ Two resolutions to transfer right-of-way areas that are no longer needed by the city to adjacent properties;
■ A resolution authorizing a Department of Natural Resources Principal Forgiven Financial Assistance Agreement, which will assist the city in paying for replacement of private lead service lines at residences, schools and day cares;
■ Accepting a quote for refinishing the slides at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center, for an amount not to exceed $31,929.