WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that a Hartford couple, 42-year-old Ryan Paxton and 33-year-old Stephanie Doll, have been brought up on felony charges for smuggling drugs into the Washington County Jail, and could face three-and-a-half years in prison if convicted.
According to a release from the sheriff’s department, the investigation into the drug smuggling scheme started in February after a jail inmate jumped from the top railing of the second floor of his jail pod, resulting in severe injuries. The investigation revealed that he had been given a piece of paper laced with drugs by Paxton, and ingested it to get high before he decided to jump from the second floor.
The inmate immediately received first aid and was taken to the hospital, where he fully recovered from his injuries, according to the release.
During the ensuing investigation, the sheriff’s department learned that Doll had been purchasing drug-laced paper over the internet, and had her daughter pictures draw on the paper to disguise it. Doll would then stuff it in with family photos and take it to Paxton at the jail house, according to the release.
Investigators learned about an impending delivery of druglaced paper and intercepted it, according to the release. A search warrant was also executed at Doll’s residence in Milwaukee, where more evidence was taken.
The blood of the inmate who had jumped tested positive for K-2, know as “spice,” which is a synthetic cannabinoid and controlled substance in the state of Wisconsin.
The paper intercepted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tested positive for a similar substance with a different chemical composition that is not currently recognized as a controlled substance in Wisconsin, according to the release.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office also announced that this incident has prompted a change in how mail is processed. All incoming mail for inmates will now be scanned and delivered electronically, and the physical copies will be destroyed safely, according to the release.
“There are multiple ways that smuggling can occur within a correctional setting and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are constantly focusing on deploying effective countermeasures to combat these dangers,” according to the release.