Hartford finishes kayak launch in the Mill Pond

HARTFORD — Hartford Administration announced Monday that the kayak launch on the north wall of the Mill Pond was completed last week, along with the dredging of the Rotary Park area, as part of the City's Centennial Park project.
The entire area has now been flooded, completing work for the year.
In 2023, work will begin on other amenities to the Centennial Park project, including the new playgrounds, new parking lot, a pavilion with bathrooms and a staging area, among other additions.
In November the Hartford Common Council approved spending an additional $141,750 to finish the Centennial Park redevelopment project. The council had previously approved spending $1.6 million, the initial budgeted amount, but had to cut several items from the project, due to contractor bids that came in higher than expected.
“We're still in the process of the project itself,” said Hartford City Administrator Steven Volkert. “There are some open areas where it might end up costing us more than we anticipated.”
The $141,750 came from the city's Undesignated General Fund and will allow the installation of playground fencing, updates to the existing shelter, a 10-foot wide accessible asphalt pathway, an accessible fishing pier and decorative lighting.
In November, Parks and Recreation Director Randy Wojtasiak said he was talking to several potential donors and sponsors about funding the additional projects. According to Volkert, the Parks and Rec Department is still in search of and accepting donations to help complete all the amenities. Donations will be used to reimburse the general fund.
“If it so happens that everything works beautifully, then any of the donations we get would pay back the fund balance,” said Volkert.
Contact Park and Rec Director Randy Wojtasiak at 670-3730 if you would like more information on how to help.