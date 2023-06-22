TOWN OF ERIN — A 51-year-old Hartford man passed away late Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with a passenger car in the area of Highway 167 and County Trunk K in the Town of Erin, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Late Wednesday night at approximately 11:40 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center was notified of a motorcycle versus car crash in the area of Highway 167 and County Trunk K in the Town of Erin. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office along with the Richfield Fire Department responded to the scene.
Upon arrival of the first deputy, it was determined that a northbound motorcycle struck a southbound passenger car. The operator of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The operator of the passenger car, identified as a 37-year-old Oconomowoc man, displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for Operating While Impaired, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported by the Sheriff’s Office for the passenger car operator.
The roadway was closed for approximately five hours during the initial investigation. The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
This is the ninth traffic fatality investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2023.