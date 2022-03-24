Hartford mayor could face conceal carry violation charges

WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested the Washington County District Attorney’s Office file charges against District 17 Washington County Board Supervisor and Hartford Mayor Timothy Michalak for allegedly carrying a concealed firearm in a public safety building on March 9.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office sent their request to the district attorney on March 22 for the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a firearm in a public building based upon their investigation, according to a press release. Both of the charges are Class A misdemeanors.
According to the release, the incident occurred before the Washington County Board of Supervisors and Administrative Committee meetings on March 9 in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The release said it was alleged that a firearm dropped out of Michalak’s waistband under a table while talking with a county employee. The employee thought it was just a cellphone, but instead found a holstered firearm, according to the release. The employee handed the firearm back to Michalak and he concealed it again.
A person with a conceal carry permit can bring a concealed firearm into a public building, but not a public safety building. The county board meeting was in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a public safety building, because their normal chambers are currently going through renovations.
“The supervisor implied to detectives that as an elected official he believed he was exempt from the law and could carry his firearm inside police departments and the sheriff’s office,” according to the release.
The release also stated that at the time of the alleged incident Michalak’s conceal carry permit was expired, which is the reason for the additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon being recommended by the sheriff’s office. If a person doesn’t have a valid conceal carry permit they cannot conceal a weapon in any governmental buildings.
The case has been referred to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, because of potential conflicts of interest, according to Washington County District Attorney Office Supervisor Mary Zorn.
According to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, they are currently going through the process of opening the file that was sent over and will have it open and assigned to an attorney within the next seven days.
Michalak is running unopposed in the District 11 Washington County Board race after incumbents James Burg and Todd Bultman filed non-candidacy papers in December. Michalak is running in District 11 instead of 17 due to redistricting of the county.
If charged and convicted of the two misdemeanors, Michalak would face up to nine months jail time and a $10,000 fine.
“As soon as I heard about the incident, I directed our investigators to conduct a full investigation. Typically, we do not release identifying information before formal charges are filed; however, this case involves a public official and an alleged act done while he was performing in his official capacity in a public venue,” said Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis in the release. “In the interest of transparency, and the public’s right to know, I have deemed releasing this information as appropriate.”
Schulteis added that this was an unfortunate event for someone with a track record of public safety support, but that the community needs to trust public officials are held accountable.
The Daily News reached out to Michalak for comment, but did not receive a response by deadline.