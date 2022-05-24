HARTFORD — The city reminded residents twice that it is grass mowing season in Hartford over the past week with a post on Facebook about No Mow May on May 19 and a post about blowing grass clippings into the street on Sunday.
No Mow May is a conservation movement that has grown in Southeastern Wisconsin this year. The goal of No Mow May is to both wait to cut your grass to give pollinators the chance to wake up from their winter hibernation, and to allow pollinators more time to utilize the naturally occurring resources they need to survive, according to the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.
On the Zoological Society of Milwaukee’s website they say to check your local ordinances, and if there are lawn-height requirements where you live to contact your representatives about why not mowing the lawn for a month is important for pollinators.
One city with lawn-height requirements is Hartford.
According to the post on the city of Hartford Administration’s Facebook page from May 19, “No Mow May is not a law” and residents are required to keep their lawn-height below six inches during each growing month of the year.
However, according to Hartford Municipal Code Chapter 29.04 Section b(2), “the height of grass and other general ground cover shall be kept trimmed to a height of no more than eight (8) inches.”
If residents do not keep their lawns under this length they will be warned before the city comes and cuts their grass for them at the expense of the property owner, according to the post.
According to an interview Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert did with CBS 58, residents will have 48 hours to mow their lawns after receiving a warning, and if they do not comply they will be billed about $100 for the city to cut their grass for them.
Volkert did not specify in the interview if it was a flat fee or if variables such as yard size, number of people mowing the lawn for the city or time spent mowing the lawn would play a role in the amount of the fine.
“It is a good idea that if you are not able to cut your own grass, to hire outside vendors to cut it and maintain it for you,” said the post from May 19. “This is much, much cheaper and less of a headache than the alternative. Please do your part in keeping our community maintained by taking care of your lawns and yards.”
“Let’s continue with yard care and not get to the point where it’s been the last several years [where we] gotta go around the neighborhoods and mark down all the people that aren’t mowing their lawns, etc.,” said Hartford Common Council President Dennis Hegy during the May 10 Common Council meeting. “Hartford is a good place, let’s make it look good.”
The second post about yard care from the city on Sunday addressed blowing grass clippings into the streets while mowing your lawn.
“Not only does this end up making for slippery roads for bikes, motorcycles and other vehicles, but the grass will end up in local storm sewers and eventually into lakes, ponds and streams which cause problems in the water,” according to the May 22 post.
Leaving grass clippings is illegal in Hartford, according to the post. If you do blow grass clippings onto the street by accident, the city asks that you blow them back onto your own property.
The Daily News reached out to Volkert for comment on No Mow May, but he was out of the office and couldn’t return our request before deadline.