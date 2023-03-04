HARTFORD — The Hartford Police department Friday morning laid to rest retired K-9 Officer Cash, who was the department’s first K-9.
K-9 Cash served Hartford and the surrounding area for nine years, seven months and 28 days before retiring in 2021, according to the Hartford Police Department. Cash was funded entirely by donations from businesses and private citizens. Officer Nate Dorn was Cash’s handler.
Cash retired comfortably in December 2021 and lived with Dorn, according to HPD.
However, for the past several months, Cash had been battling cancer.
Despite the illness, Cash’s spirit remained unbroken, according to HPD. He continued to approach every day with his tail wagging. But ultimately, he could not defeat the disease.
On Friday morning, Cash and Dorn were part of a procession of K-9 squads that traveled from Hustisford to the Hartford Animal Clinic.
Once there, the Hartford Honor Guard and Hartford Police Department staff gave Cash a final salute for his service to the community, according to HPD.
It was an emotional scene as officers lined up on either side of the path from the parking lot to the Hartford Animal Clinic entrance and Dorn carried Cash in his arms into the facility. At approximately 9:30 a.m., Cash was laid to rest.
“It is a somber day for the Hartford Police Department as we remember our first K-9 Officer, K-9 Cash,” wrote HPD in a social media post. “Godspeed and thank you for your service, K-9 Officer Cash.”
HPD said that Cash was more than a dog; he was a dedicated partner, who worked closely with Dorn every day. Cash protected Hartford and its residents, and his work resulted in many arrests over the years, according to HPD.