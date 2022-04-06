HARTFORD — The Hartford Union High School outdoor athletic facilities referendum was rejected by district residents on Tuesday night by 1,180 votes.
4,471 people voted against the $12 million referendum, 57.6% percent of the vote, and 3,291 number of people voted for it, 42.4% percent.
The matter of the outdoor athletic facilities will now go back to the school board to determine what the next step is, according to HUHS Superintendent Jeff Walters.
“At this point in time our community has spoken that the plan that was proposed is not the plan the community would support,” said Walters.
Leading up to the campaign, Walters said if the referendum was voted down, the most likely action would be a smaller referendum that addresses immediate needs.
The district will now look at the funds available, including the money that had been pledged by the private sector for the athletic facilities to be renovated, according to Walters.
“We’re going to have to take a look at the funds available, including the $1.2 million that had been contributed. Quite a bit was contingent on [the referendum] happening,” said Walters. “We will have to decide how to navigate this. We will have meetings, we will bring the community together and figure out a plan that works.”
The referendum that was proposed would have renovated the football, softball, baseball, tennis, soccer and track facilities. A multipurpose field for physical education classes would have been part of the referendum as well.
Two areas that had been the focus of the referendum, due to disrepair, were the tennis courts and the track. Walters had said they will not be usable in the near future.
“Safety starts with the track and tennis courts,” said Walters. “If this referendum doesn’t pass we will have to look at the future of the programs, because the tennis courts and track will not be usable in two years.”
The referendum would have raised the district’s mill rate 18 cents, meaning owners of a property valued at $200,000 would have paid an extra $36 a year.
All results are unofficial until ballots are canvassed.