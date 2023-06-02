HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School announced the May Rotary Students of the Month on Thursday.
According to a news release release, the May Students of the Month are Leah Schultze and Helen Wilson. The two students were given recognition by the Hartford Rotary Club during their Thursday noon meetings in May.
Leah Schultze
According to the release, Schultze has been a member of National Honor Society and HUHS for two years, and has put in over 60 hours of community service through the group.
Schultze has also played saxophone at HUHS, in the concert, symphonic and pep bands, for three years.
“Schultze has been on the high honor roll all four years of high school. In May of 2022, she received a certificate of nomination for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence,” said the release. “Schultze received a gold medal for her alto saxophone solo at solo and ensemble in her freshman year, and a silver medal in her sophomore year.”
According to the release, Schultze has been awarded the Hagan Scholarship, a need- and merit-based scholarship, and was selected to the Mercile J. Lee Scholars Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which includes a 4-year, full tuition scholarship and an $800 book stipend per year.
Schultze will be attending UW-Madison in the fall to pursue a degree in nutritional sciences. She might also add a minor in exercise science, according to the release.
Helen Wilson
Wilson was also involved in HUHS’s concert and symphonic bands, according to the release. In addition to band, Wilson was a color guard captain and a two-year swim team captain.
“Wilson competed at the state competition three out of the four years of her time on the swim team,” said the release. “She has twice been selected to participate in the WSMA State Honors Choir where she got to work with nationally renowned conductors and incredibly talented students from Wisconsin.”
According to the release, other special honors that Wilson has received include Girls Swim Coaches Award, varsity letter and all four chevrons, band letter, choir letter, choir trophy, academic certificate, academic letter, academic medal, academic plaque, over ten individual NEWSPA (newspaper conference) awards, and two first-place blue ribbon NEWSPA awards for The Hartford Chronicle.
Wilson has also participated in three mission trips through her church youth group while in high school.
After she graduates, Wilson plans to attend UW-Stout and major in food science technology. She will also participate in the school’s band and choir programs, according to the release.