Hartford to rename aquatic center for Lutz Foundation

HARTFORD — Hartford announced that the Signicast Family Aquatic Center will now be known as The Hartford Family Aquatic Center Sponsored by The Lutz Family Foundation after the foundation received naming rights for donating $250,000 to be used for $300,000 of capital improvement projects at the aquatic center. Signicast will still receive prominent recognition after donating the additional $50,000 to fund the projects.
According to Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert, the projects, which includes resurfacing the pools, slide restoration, slide tower design and a new water play feature for the zero-depth area.
“As we were working through the budget cycle here, and Steve and I kind of put two and two together that were asking for a big amount for the indoor pool, a lot of improvements need to happen. Some of these we’ve been putting off for years really, just to try and save some money,” said Hartford Parks and Recreation Director Randy Wojtasiak. “Steve suggested ‘Hey, maybe this is a time we put together a presentation and let’s reach out to the powers that be here.’” Once the presentation was put together, Wojtasiak and Volkert reached out to both Signicast and the Lutz Family Foundation.
Terry Lutz, who the Lutz Family Foundation is named for, was the owner of Signicast in 2000 when Hartford’s aquatic center was built, and at the time he donated $250,000 for its construction in the name of Signicast.
Lutz had told former Hartford Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hermann, Wojtasiak’s predecessor, that if they ever needed help to let him and Signicast know, as he wanted the first shot to help out.
First, Wojtasiak sat down with Signicast — now based out of Charlotte but the president and CEO still resides in the area — last October.
“After, Steve and I contacted Wendy Dulak, Terry’s daughter, she kind of heads up the Lutz Foundation, we reached out to her and gave her the same presentation in November, maybe even early December,” said Wojtasiak. “Shortly thereafter we heard back from Signicast.”
Signicast announced that they wished to donated $10,000 a year for five years, a total of $50,000.
Wojtasiak then let Dulak know how much Signicast committed to the improvement projects, as she wanted to know, and she then discussed the proposal with her family.
“In mid-December, she reached out to us and said ‘Hey, our family would be happy to donate the other $250,000 you are looking for,’” said Wojtasiak. “So that made a nice Christmas for us.”
“My dad would be honored to be a part of this” said Dulak.
“Our team feels very fortunate to work in a community with such great support” said Wojtasiak. “Without the vision and desire by both Signicast and the Lutz Family Foundation to make Hartford a great community to live and play in, it would be difficult to proceed with this project. These funds are needed to keep the pool operational for decades to come. The new water feature will be a very welcome transformation, adding new fun, especially for our young swimmers.”
According to Wojtasiak, the improvement projects will ensure that the center is able to serve local residents for the next 20 years.
“We’re seeing second generation people coming through,” said Wojtasiak. “I actually saw a family where I coached their child in my previous stint here, and they were here with their grandchildren in the pool. So, we’re on to a second generation of kids enjoying the pool. We take that serious, that means a lot to us.”
City staff are currently working with contractors with the goal of starting the projects in mid to late summer so that the facility is ready for the 2023-24 winter indoor swimming season.