HARTFORD — The city will move forward with a study of its water pollution control facility, as the contract has been approved for analyzing the operations and needs of that facility.
The Common Council on Tuesday approved a contract with Ruekert & Mielke to perform the operations and needs study. The vote was unanimous with no discussion, the topic having come to the council with the recommendation of the Hartford Utility Committee.
The proposal from Ruekert & Mielke was for a cost not to exceed $27,470. According to a summary report of the project from Hartford Plant and Collection Systems Director Dave Piquett, the 2022 Sewer Utility budget included $45,000 for the study.
The Water Pollution Control Facility last received a significant upgrade around 2000, according to Piquett’s information.
“The plant and the city still remain in good shape with 50 percent of its original capacity remaining, but the original equipment and technology are over 21 years old,” Piquett stated in his report.
The study of the facility will analyze its current resources and identify process adjustments and the equipment required to be replaced in the next five to 10 years, as well as the estimated costs of those findings. That information will be used by the utility in planning its future capital needs in upcoming years. According to Ruekert & Mielke’s proposal, the study will be completed by mid-August.
Ruekert & Mielke was the low bidder for the study. The other firm that submitted a proposal, Short Elliot Hendrickson Inc., bid $32,500.
The council also approved a resolution changing the protocol for overpayment of municipal fees, so the refunds of $5 or less are only made on request.
Hartford Finance Director Dawn Timm said the matter mostly involved parking tickets, more than 40 percent of which are overpaid by $5 or less.
Timm said it only applies to mailed payments or those left in the drop box, not in-person payments. She said in most cases, overpayment occurs because people misunderstand which amount they are supposed to pay on a ticket, which can change based on when it is paid.
Those who overpaid by $5 or less can still receive refunds by making a written request within 30 days of receipt.