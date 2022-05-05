HARTFORD — The Hartford Union High School Board will be meeting on Monday to go over several items including approving health, dental, vision and life insurance and whether to use Capital Improvement Funds to build eight new tennis courts. Approval of the construction of a new tennis court facility across the street from the high school will be voted on under old business, according to the agenda.
During its last meeting, the board decided to table the topic until the May 9 meeting to gather more information on the project and community input. During the last meeting, Board President Tracy Hennes cited the failed referendum for the outdoor athletic facilities as a reason to delay the vote.
The new tennis court project would utilize a $35,000 grant from the US Tennis Federation, $45,000 in designated donations and $800,000 in Capital Improvement Funds. If the board approves the new tennis courts, there would still be about $1 million out of Capital Improvement Funds to spend on other projects.
The project would build a brand new tennis court complex featuring eight tennis courts and a pavilion with bathrooms. It would not replace the current tennis courts.
During the new business portion of the board meeting they will be voting on approving health, dental, vision and life insurance renewals. The board will also vote to approve a trip for the Future Farmers of America club (FFA) to go to the National FFA Convention in October, according to the agenda.