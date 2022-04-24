HARTFORD — The Hartford Union High School Board will be meeting Monday to decide what the next steps in renovating some of the outdoor athletic facilities will be after the $12 million referendum for the facilities was voted down in the April 5 election.
According to HUHS Superintendent Jeffrey Walters, it is going to be important to have a conversation with the board about the next steps in the process and how to balance the “no” votes from the referendum with the outdoor facilities needs of the high school.
A proposal will be brought to the board to use $45,000 in designated donations to build eight new tennis courts and a pavilion with restrooms on a lot across the street from the high school, according to Walters. The school would possibly look to get a $35,000 grant to help fund the project as well.
He added that a lot of work has been done already with the city, Department of Natural Resources and environmental plan design for the project.
The current eight tennis courts will not be renovated as part of the project, said Walters. According to the Orioles Onward Fact Sheet, the current tennis courts have about two years of playability left.
The track was another project in the referendum that needs repair.
According to Walters, renovating or replacing the track is going to require a larger conversation, because of the cost. He added that the school doesn’t have enough capital improvement dollars for renovating or replacing the track, or other projects in the referendum, as it stands right now.
There are currently $800,000 in capital improvement funds for the school, according to Walters. If the referendum had passed, the money would have been used to update lighting in parts of the building where LED lighting had not been installed yet, update flooring and to remove asbestos.
Now it is up to the board on Monday to determine if renovating the track or other outdoor athletic facility upgrades will take a back seat.
Walters said they are exploring all angles, and want to bring the board and community together again like they did before the referendum to reflect, learn from the failed referendum and move forward.
The meeting will take place at 5:45 p.m. in the Drama Lecture Hall of HUHS, 805 Cedar St. in Hartford.