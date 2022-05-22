HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School held their third annual Day of Service on Wednesday, and their first one since 2019 due to COVID-19, to serve the Hartford and Washington County community.
“I think it’s really important to demonstrate servant leadership to the community in which I live, because I want Hartford to grow, to do well and be successful,” said HUHS instructional coach and co-coordinator of the Day of Service Stevy Schliewe. “I think it’s important that we inspire the next generation to do that as well.”
During the Day of Service 1,000 HUHS students and between 100 and 150 staff members helped get state and local parks ready for the summer season, helped local nonprofits with spring cleaning and spent time socializing with residents of local assisted living facilities, according to Schliewe.
“We have, now having done it three times, a list of places that we like to return to,” said Schliewe. “But we try to prioritize businesses that are nonprofit, or places that might need additional support.” The Day of Service is considered a regular school day for the students who are volunteering, according to Schliewe.
They sign up earlier in the year for what type of volunteer work they would like to do, and a couple of alternates in case too many people sign up for one task.
“We bill it as a normal school day where we are giving back to the community, because they have given us a lot,” said Schliewe. “They support the high school in a lot of various ways, and we want to be able to return the favor and that service to the community who is so supportive of us.”
Schliewe brought the Day of Service to HUHS from her experience doing it at Monroe High School.
“They do a Day of Service as well. I loved it when I was there,” said Schliewe. “I was only there for one year before I came to Hartford. But I thought it was the most amazing thing.”
She added that when she got to HUHS, she brought up the idea as something the school could do for the community.
“I just kind of floated the idea by somebody, it just started as an idea. Then we ran with it, and we were able to make it happen,” said Schliewe. “It took a couple of years to plan and get off the ground and to be board-approved. But then once the board approved it we were able to run with it, and have had a lot of great support.”
According to Schliewe, what is special about the Day of Service, and service work in general, is how an idea from another school in the state spread to HUHS, and now has spread to other schools nationwide.
“In 2019 we actually had two teachers reach out to us from the Virginia Beach School District, because they had just had ... a shooting in Virginia Beach,” said Schliewe. “The two teachers were just thinking we should do something really positive for the community. So they Googled community service and high school, and because we have it on our web page we were the first [school] to pop up.”
On May 31, 2019, there was a mass shooting by a Public Utilities Department employee at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia that left 13 people dead, including the gunman, according to the Associated Press.
The two teachers from Virginia Beach got in contact with Schliewe and HUHS, and flew out to see how the Day of Service worked so that they could implement it in their community. Now the two high schools have built a relationship and continue to partner with each other, according to Schliewe. The Virginia Beach School District holds a Day of Service in June.
“So I think the thing that is most valuable is that we’re not just inspiring volunteerism in our community or in our students,” said Schliewe. “But that one person or that one act can spark it throughout the country, and I think that’s really cool.”