WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County Board of Supervisors incumbent Robert Hartwig was re-elected as supervisor for District 21 after facing off against another County Board supervisor for the district.
Due to redistricting and a decrease in the number of County Board seats from 26 to 21, several incumbents were vying for the district on the county board this year.
Hartwig, District 13 supervisor, was named the District 21 supervisor after receiving 69.72 percent of the total votes. His opponent, District 14 Supervisor Marcy Bishop, received 29.87 percent of the votes.
“I was very, very surprised,” said Hartwig. “I didn’t know how it would turn out because the board is downsizing and two of us supervisors are running against each other.”
He stated that Bishop did an excellent job on the board.
“I look forward to serving with the rest of the supervisors in the coming years and serving for all the constituents in my area and the people of Washington County,” said Hartwig. “I’m always watching out for all the people of Washington County and that their tax dollars are spent wisely. I’m looking forward to serving for the next two years again.”