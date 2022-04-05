JACKSON – Incumbents Brian J. Heckendorf, John Kruepke and Traci Wells all defended their seats for the Jackson Village Trustee Tuesday. Challenger/former Village Trustee Debbie Kurtz fell short of taking one of the seats.
Heckendorf led the voting with 854 votes, or 29.63% of the votes, followed by Kruepke with 733 (25.43%), Wells with 723 (25.09%) and Kurtz with 546 (18.95%).
Heckendorf’s top priority is “developing TID #7,” which is the land surrounding the Municipal Complex.
“With home prices rising, I’m hoping we can work together with the county’s Next Generation Housing Initiative to provide homes at a lower price point, allowing more families to be able to call Jackson home,” he said.
In addition, he also wants residents to be more involved in their local government, and to get the village to start streaming public meetings.
Kruepke wants to ensure a balanced growth in the community, including a new grade school to attract new people and to keep people in the community.
“We need a balance of single-family homes, condos, apartments, industrial developments and new businesses,” Kruepke said.” We need living units in our community to attract people that will join the workforce of our local industries.”
Wells prioritizes being “fiscally responsible” and “making decisions in the best interest of the community.” Like Kruepke, she also prioritizes the need for a new elementary school.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.