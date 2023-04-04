HARTFORD – Incumbent Tracy Hennes will remain on the school board in the Hartford Union High School District after receiving 536 more votes than her opponent, challenger Nolan Jackett, on Tuesday.
Hennes received 4,748 votes, or around 52.8 percent, of the 8,997 total votes casted. Jackett received 4,212 votes, or 46.8 percent.
Hennes has lived in the district for most of her life and has served on the HUHS Board for the last 13 years.
While running for the school board seat, Hennes said she plans to address issues like the need for more collaborative relationships and decision-making between school staff, parents and the board, the mental health needs of students and an increasing number of incoming students with inadequate reading skills. Hennes also said she would like to address the need to stay competitive in retaining and attracting quality teachers and staff in the district and the growing need for functional facilities.
All results are unofficial until canvass by the county.
11 of 11 units reported (100%)
