Now it’s not just because I am one, as are many of you also, that I’m writing this. I’m writing this because in this day and age honor is glaringly absent from our lives, both in the act of honoring and in those worthy of honor. Maybe it’s because the Ten Commandments has been removed from every possible aspect of our existence. Remember the third commandment (Deuteronomy 5:16) to honor your mother and father? I personally did not fulfill that command for many years. Do you recall the second part of that command; it’s so that you may have a long life on the earth. Deuteronomy 6:1-2 gives us the exhortation from God to “As long as you live, you and your descendants are to honor the Lord your God and obey all his laws that I am giving you, so that you may live in that land a long time.” (Good News Bible) This idea of gray heads led me on a search through the scriptures to learn what is said about individuals who have come into their silver years. In 1 Samuel 12:2 we find Samuel, the prophet, in his later years, as indicated by identifying himself as old and grayheaded. He reminds the people he has served them since he was a child. Already in chapter 3, verse 19 we heard that everything Samuel prophesied had come to pass, which is what “none of his words fell to the ground” means. Samuel was greatly honored in Israel all the days of his life.
King David prays to God when he has come towards the end of his life in Psalm 71:18. “Now that I am old and my hair is gray ... be with me while I proclaim your power and might to all generations to come.” In Deuteronomy 32:7 we’re also encouraged to “Think of the past, of the time long ago; ask your fathers to tell you what happened, ask the old men to tell of the past.” (Good News Bible) The gray-haired elders were keepers of the stories of what God had done for the nation of Israel.
Job tells his accusers that aged men have wisdom and insight (12:12). King Solomon in Proverbs 16:31 exhorts us, “Old age with wisdom will crown you with dignity and honor, for it takes a lifetime of righteousness to acquire it.” (The Passion Translation) Psalm 92:14 declares that men will be “virile still in old age” (Message). In the NKJV virile in old age is identified as bearing fruit in old age.
Paul instructed Titus in 2:1-5 how to identify older leaders for the church. Verse 2 tells Titus he should lead the older men into disciplined lives full of dignity and self- control and sound in faith, love and patience. Those qualities only come after years of experience. In the same manner, the older women should demonstrate reverence and teach the younger women devotion to their husbands and children, be self-controlled and pure.
Isaiah 46:4 is a comparison between the living God and dead idols of other nations. While other nations carry their gods and take care of them, God is the one who created us and has watched over us into our old age with gray hair. He will continue to carry us and be our savior forever.
In the wisdom’s virtues chapter of Proverbs, 17, verse 6 tells us “Children’s children are the crown of old men. And the glory of children is their father.” (NKJV) The end of that verse in the Passion Translation says, “And it’s only proper for children to take pride in their parents.”
Someone once said having grandchildren is the opportunity for a do over. Implied in the statement is the need to redeem what we didn’t instill in our children, to not allow what is most important to be lost to the generations yet to come. We have now entered into the Jewish calendar month of Nisan, the beginning of the new calendar year. Nisan is known as the month of redemption. Within this month we celebrate the resurrection of mankind’s redemption, whose name is Jesus. The color of redemption is silver. While Jesus wasn’t a gray head, he taught redemptive concepts normally gained after years of life experience. We have always honored Him for the wisdom he brought to us and desire to hand that baton of redemption to the generations yet to come.
Darlene Stern is a Kewaskum native and writes a weekly column for the Daily News.