Cabela’s veteran staff members: Back row, from left: PO-3 David Lehman, Eric Owen, Tom Griffith and PO-2 Jim Wegner. Front row, from left: LTC Bryan Stockton, PO-3 Larry Kiduff, SPC Joey Jagow and Sgt. Thomas Bonow. Not pictured: CW5 Art Hudson, TSgt Tim Sadowski, PO-3 Jeff Williams, Sgt. Chris Peelman, Sgt. Bruce Schell and SPC Mike Parker.