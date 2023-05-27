RICHFIELD — Cabela’s, 1 Cabela Way, held a dedication ceremony Friday for Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops’ new vest program honoring veterans who work in its stores.
Cabela’s announced Tuesday that it would be “doubling down” on efforts to honor and support veterans. One of the ways that it is increasing the commitment to honor veterans is with a new vest program.
“The reason we’re here today is to dedicate a new vest program to active military or veterans of the armed services who served our country,” said Cabela’s Market General Manager Ryan Roberts. “(They will be given) a specially designated, custom—made vest featuring their names and the branch of their service, making it easy to identify the veterans who serve the world’s foremost outfitters at our stores.”
The special vests were given to eight staff members at Cabela’s in Richfield on Friday, and 14 total staff members will be honored with the vests at the Richfield location.
Veteran staff members include (length of service, if given):
■ PO—3 David Lehman, Navy (12 years)
■ Eric Owen, Army Rangers (4 years)
■ Tom Griffith, Army (4 years)
■ PO—2 Jim Wegner, Navy (10 years)
■ LTC Bryan Stockton, Army (34 years)
■ PO—3 Larry Kiduff, Navy (2 years)
■ SPC Joey Jagow, Army (2—1/2 years)
■ Sgt. Thomas Bonow, U.S.M.C. (5 years)
■ CW5 Art Hudson, U.S.M.C.
■ TSgt Tim Sadowski, Air Force
■ PO—3 Jeff Williams, Navy
■ Sgt. Chris Peelman, U.S.M.C.
■ Sgt. Bruce Schell, U.S.M.C.
■ SPC Mike Parker, Army “I appreciate all of you guys. It’s a whole different lifestyle and a whole different thing, and unless you’re doing it, nobody gets it, really,” said Eric Owen. “So, I appreciate all you have done in the past, and it shapes your whole life, doesn’t it? So, I appreciate everybody.”
Nearly 4,000 veterans or active duty service members were awarded the special vests at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s nationwide.
“Thank you for your sacrifice,” said Roberts. “… Personally, again, from me, my wife and my family, thank you.”