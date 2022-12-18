WEST BEND — Born out East, but a Midwesterner for more than 70 years, Hope Cross Nelson never lost her New Jersey accent. She lived a full life as an alderwoman, volunteer, political activist, farmer, wife and mother. She passed away Dec. 11 at the age of 91 while in hospice care at Ivy Manor in West Bend. Hope was born on March 27, 1931, in South Amboy, N.J., the daughter of Harold G. Hoffman, governor of New Jersey. She received a bachelor’s degree in child psychology from Purdue University in 1952, where she met her first husband, the late Robert Cross, They were married on June 10, 1951, the same day Bob received his degree from Purdue and his commission in the U.S. Navy.
The couple moved to Madison in 1953, where Bob had his last Navy assignment, teaching ROTC candidates. They moved to West Bend in 1956, when Bob began his long career teaching high school biology and coaching track and cross-country.
The couple raised a family of seven children while living on a small farm near Little Cedar Lake, where Hope became known in Washington County as the caretaker of last resort for unwanted pets. She was a champion cook and baker, earning the blue ribbon for her butter horns at the Wisconsin State Fair. Bob Cross died in 1983.
In 1985, Hope married West Bend resident and high school physics teacher Paul Nelson. She ran successfully for a seat on the West Bend Common Council, serving as council president and meeting regularly with her constituents at Pick ‘n Save during her many years in office.
Hope was active in several other civic and political organizations, serving on the Democratic National Committee; as a delegate to the 1972, 1976 and 1980 Democratic National Conventions; chair of the Washington County Democratic Party; and Washington County campaign chair for many national, state and local candidates.
Her friend Arlene Beisbere met Hope when the two were volunteers for the Washington County Democratic Party. “They drove a VW van that they used to take volunteers to state conventions.
“They had a donkey named Petunia,” she recalled. “She and Bob would take the donkey to parades with a sign on her back in support of labor unions.” Beisbere had two sons with special needs; she would take her sons to the Cross farm so her sons could interact with the farm animals. “She was very persuasive as well. She convinced me to become a poll worker. And she always rode her bike from their farm into West Bend.”
In her 80s, Hope and Paul volunteered for many years at the Channel 10 Auction, where they took over the salad bar in the commissary for volunteers. The couple donated fresh veggies, peppers, tomatoes and cakes for the hundreds of volunteers who worked at the auction.
Hope was a Brownie, Cub Scout and 4-H leader during the years her children were active in those groups, and volunteered at the Washington County Fair for several decades, helping to stage and judge the baking competition. She volunteered a daycamp leader for central city children at the Northcott Neighborhood House in Milwaukee in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and she and Paul were tutors in recent years at Our Next Generation, a nonprofit organization serving children in the central city of Milwaukee.
The Nelson family hosted several AFS students while their children were growing up. Hope kept in touch with them, and she and her husband took many trips to visit with the students they had housed. After the couple retired they traveled to 30 countries while remaining active in political and charitable causes.
Hope is survived by her husband, Paul Nelson; her seven children, Rebecca Tradewell (John), David Cross (Joan Fagan), Michael Cross (Angela), Allen Cross (Mary Klehr), Roger Cross (Norine), Priscilla Bloomquist (Daren), and Sarah Goodson (Scott); 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; two stepsons, Jeff Nelson (Pati Concha) and Mark Nelson (Michelle); and 5 step-grandchildren.
Her family thanks Dr. Tracy Drake and the staff of Froedtert West Bend Hospital, Kim Mei and the staff of Horizon Home Health Care and Hospice, and the entire staff of Ivy Manor for their wonderful care of Hope and support of her family in her final days. Her children and grandchildren will be forever grateful for the loving care that Paul gave her during her final years, while Hope suffered from severe dementia.
Hope’s family is planning a memorial service, with details pending. To honor her life, Hope’s family is encouraging gifts to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, the Albrecht Free Clinic, and the Washington County Democratic Party.