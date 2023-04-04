KEWASKUM – Incumbents Jim Hovland, Nathan Wendelborn and Jim Wright will remain trustees on the Kewaskum Village Board after receiving the top three vote tallies in a race that saw challenger Marnie Parse fail to unseat one of them. Hovland received 646 votes, or 25.2%, of the 2,563 total votes cast.
Wendelborn received 685 votes, or 26.7% of the vote. Wright received 663 votes, or around 25.9%t of the vote. Parse received 557 votes, or 21.7% of the vote, failing to unseat any of the incumbents as the sole challenger in the group.
Hovland has served on the Village Board since 2009. While campaigning, he said he wants to provide a better life for residents and ensure that local businesses can thrive.
Wendelborn has served one term as a village trustee. During his campaign, he said he was running for reelection to continue his work on responsible government spending and to keep sewer and water rates from increasing.
“I look forward to continuing the work that I’ve started over the last two and a half years while I’ve been involved with the Village Board,” Wendelborn said. “I’m looking forward to working on things like the Kiwanis project, the new municipal building and finishing Regal Park.”
Wright has been a village trustee since 2015. He said he ran for reelection to maintain the momentum of moving the village forward while maintaining fiscal responsibility.
All results are unofficial until canvassed by the county.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Nathan Wendelborn
|685
|26.7%
|Jim Wright
|663
|25.9%
|Jim Hovland
|646
|25.2%
|Marnie Parse
|557
|21.7%
|Write-ins
|12
|0.5%
|Total Votes
|2,563
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
