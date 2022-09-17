WASHINGTON COUNTY — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial group announced on Wednesday that over 100 products have been nominated for this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, including two made in Washington County, and the first round of voting begins on Monday.
According to the release, Helgesen Industries in Hartford was nominated for their Durapro Trailer, a trailer for dumping and hauling, and HoopMaster in Germantown was nominated for their Mighty Hoop, an embroidery tool. However, both companies said that they have no clue who nominated them, but are thankful for the honor and privilege to be included in this contest.
The Durapro Trailer and Mighty Hoop will now be stacked up against a field of products that includes “mining equipment, yachts, an EV fire truck, cheese curds, a home generator, beef jerky, sports complex lighting, frozen pizzas, a cargo ship, intermodal chassis, and much, much more,” according to the release.
On Monday, people can start voting in the competition for which product they think is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin. Voting for the first round will run through Sept. 27, according to the release.
After the first round the field of over 100 products will be narrowed down to 16, which will face each other in a head-to-head bracket to decide which product is the Coolest Thing made in the state. The 16 products that are put into the bracket will be the 16 products that receive the most votes during the first round of voting that begins Monday.
The final winner of the contest will be announced on Oct. 19 during WMC’s Business Day in Madison event, according to the release.
Durapro Trailer, Helgesen
“It’s a dump trailer and it serves, primarily, the landscaping, roofing and heavy industrial work environments where they are hauling skid loaders and mini-excavators for trenching,” said Helgesen Business Development Manager Johnathon Friess. “Basically, the product can dump up to 15,000 pounds, and it’s graded to haul on the road up to 11,000 pounds. For a product that’s steel it’s got the highest payload rating to gross vehicle weight rating of any product in the marketplace that we’ve come across.”
According to Friess, one feature that stands out about the trailer is its paint job.
He said customers really said that paint holding up over time was as important as how much the trailer can haul and dump.
“We put a two-stage primer on it, so there’s a primer coat and then a top coat,” said Friess. “But what’s unique is to actually increase the bandwidth of the [American Society for Testing and Materials] specification ... so it will flex. So when stuff hits the inside of the bed it doesn’t crack right away, and that characteristic will actually extend the life of the trailer maybe three to four years.
“I think people should vote for the Durapro trailer because we represent a large cross-section of the society that gets taken for granted,” said Friess. “We’re trying to figure out how to make [their] life a little but easier. All those jobs are hard, they’re hard on your body. Our focus is to include value-added attributes in our product to make their lives easier.”
Mighty Hoop, HoopMaster
“The product is for the embroidery industry. So, anything that is embroidered, whether it’s a Brewers logo or any type of logo that’s embroidered on a garment or on a bag, our product basically prepares the garment or material for the embroidery process,” said Jesse Mack, who co-owns HoopMaster with his wife Tiffany Mack.
According to Mack, the Mighty Hoop is a very specialized tool for the embroidery industry, but that hasn’t stopped it from being used worldwide.
He added that while it is a specialized item, it has revolutionized the industry and is deserving of your vote for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin this year.
“I would say that it has revolutionized our industry,” said Mack. “We sell it in over 90 countries that we know about, and we have dealers throughout the world. It really makes the embroidery process a lot easier.”
For more information about all of the products, and to place your votes for these items made in Washington County starting Monday, visit www.madeinwis.com.