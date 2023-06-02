HARTFORD — A Hartford Union High School social studies teacher has been asked to co-lead a psychology presentation at Oregon State University this summer for the American Psychological Association and Teachers of Psychology in Secondary Schools.
HUHS teacher Terry Wick was invited to co-lead a presentation this summer at an extended summer workshop for high school psychology teachers hosted by the APA, APA TOPSS Committee, the American Psychological Foundation and Oregon State University.
Held previously in 2019 and 2022, according to an APA press release, the workshop will give high school psychology teachers an opportunity to share peer-to-peer creative ideas and learn new concepts to enhance their teaching skills.
The 2023 workshop will be a hybrid workshop, with 25 in-person participants and 25 remote participants.
Wick is one of only two high school teachers that will be presenting at the workshop, according to the press release, alongside Sejal Schullo of Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, Illinois.
The 2023 workshop will highlight the scientific basis of psychology and promote teaching psychological science, according to the press release. Participants will also learn about the recently revised National Standards for High School Psychology Curricula, with a focus on the integrated themes used in the standards and how teachers can use these themes in course planning. Lessons, activities and best practices based on the revised standards and grounded in psychological science will be shared during the workshop, according to the APA.
Participants like Wick will be asked to further the impact of the workshop by engaging in the psychology community post-workshop, which includes options like sharing information from the workshop with other teachers in the area.