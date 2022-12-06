WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins announced that he will not seek re-election in the spring, on Monday.
“As the spring 2023 election cycle begins, my family and I had many conversations, thoughts, and prayers about the next step for my career, and ultimately, we concluded that as I grow in my career, I could no longer give the City of West Bend the time and attention it deserves as your Mayor,” said Jenkins, in a Facebook post.
Jenkins has served as West Bend’s mayor since 2020, when he beat Rich Kasten out for the position following former Mayor Kraig Sadownikow’s resignation in late 2019.
Before his term as mayor, Jenkins served as president of the Student Government Association at UW-Washington County (now UWM-Washington County), president of the West Bend Library Board, an alderman on the West Bend City Council and as a county supervisor on the Washington County Board.
“During this over a decade of service, I've also grown in my own career. As being a local elected official is merely a "part-time" job, I've expanded my knowledge and supported my family by serving other local governments as their full-time Administrator and helping communities to be the best they can be as well,” said Jenkins, in the post.
Currently, Jenkins also serves as the village administrator, clerk and treasurer for Elmwood Park in Racine County, which Jenkins will resign from at the end of this year, and in a joint municipal role as village administrator and town clerk for both the Village and Town of Fredonia, which Jenkins will continue to serve in.
In the Facebook post, Jenkins touted several accomplishments from his time in office.
“I am proud to have overseen a tremendous transformation of our city - $13 Million invested in roads and infrastructure including planning for the future, over $250 Million of economic development filling big box stores and supporting new and existing businesses, and celebrating, with all of you, all the fun and exciting recreational opportunities we have that make our city the best place to live, work, and play,” said Jenkins, in the post.
He added that he isn’t finished yet, however, and that there are still several projects that he seeks to wrap up before his term is over.
“Keep in mind, I am not going quite yet,” said Jenkins, in the post. “I have one more State of the City address to deliver. And, we have big projects coming with new development along Sand Drive, continued fire department discussions, downtown Main Street reconstruction and Regner Swim season upon us.”
Jenkins concluded his announcement by saying that he looks forward to mentoring West Bend’s next mayor, as his predecessors had done for him, and that he and his family will continue to live and be active members of the community in West Bend.
“Thank you all for your love, prayers, and support. I will be forever grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the great City of West Bend!”