WEST BEND — Current Washington County Board District 4 Supervisor Linda Gurath will face off against challenger Mary Ann Rzeszutek for the District 5 seat on the County Board during the April 5 election.
The County Board previously voted to decrease the number of supervisor seats from 26 to 21. The district boundaries have changed as a result of redistricting.
Why did you decide to run for the District 5 seat?
Rzeszutek: I decided to run for District 5 county supervisor because I would enjoy being part of a team that ensures that Washington County is well run, fiscally responsible, and takes care of the needs of the residents.
Gurath: I am a strong believer in community service and have served on the Washington County Board for the last two years. My goal is to build on the experience I have gained to contribute to maintaining a high quality of life in Washington County. I voted to uphold our Constitutional rights and I fully support our law enforcement. Supporting finding efficiencies that save us money while preserving our services resulted in lowering the county tax rate. Economic Development Washington County is now self-funding and successfully bringing good-paying jobs to our county. I am proud to serve in our very wellrun county.
What would be your top priority as a County Board supervisor?
Rzeszutek: My first priority would be to address the labor shortage in Washington County, especially in manufacturing. I think this requires a coordinated, multifaceted approach that includes businesses, MPTC, county high schools, the WOW workforce development board, county transit systems and programs like the county Next Generation Housing. This is a national issue, so we have to be proactive and creative to solve this problem.
Gurath: Finding the right balance between reducing taxes and providing needed services to the citizens of our community will be the discussion regarding the Samaritan Campus. I believe that we have a responsibility to maintain the quality of life that our elderly deserves. It is best for them to remain in their own community where it is easier for family and friends to visit them. However, it no longer makes sense to fund repairs to the existing building. We either need a new building or we need to get out of the business. The county has been exploring options to cost-effectively continue to provide services, and no stone will remain unturned.
The Samaritan has a good reputation within the community and I consider it an asset.
Another important initiative is working to create an environment where our young people will want to and be able to stay in Washington County and raise their families here. Too many of our young people go off to college and never return.
What makes you the best person to fill this seat?
Rzeszutek: I would make a good county supervisor for two main reasons. One is that I like to listen to people to hear what their concerns are and do what I can to address these concerns. Second, my experience as a manufacturing engineer has taught me how to be a practical problem solver.
Gurath: I have two years of experience on the Washington County Board, so I have already experienced the learning curve required for someone new. Also, I spent my career as an accountant working up to the position of controller in a small manufacturing company and then invested my hard-earned money to become a small business owner. I gained experience in searching for the right location, handling the contractors for the build-out of the facility, hiring and everything HR, purchasing, operations, customer service and, of course, accounting. I believe my wide range of business experience helps me to understand many of the aspects of county government. I have also lived in Washington County for 21 years, and understand our values and what makes our community such a great place.
