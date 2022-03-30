GERMANTOWN — Incumbent Michael Loth and newcomer Pam Schulz will face off for a seat on the Germantown School Board in next week’s election.
The two candidates each were asked the same questions about their decision to run and goals for the school board.
What do you think you will bring to the school board that makes you a good choice for election?
Loth: I’m an electrical engineer and lifelong learner and I expect our students to be lifelong learners also. I promote our Tech Ed classes and teachers and Project Lead the Way (PLTW).
Experience. Hold the line on taxes and perform detailed budget reviews. Note school taxes were down 2.6 percent on the December 2021 tax bill.
The last two years serving on the Board of Education have been very challenging. The board and I navigated these challenges very well. COVID-19 for instance. Our schools were open full time for students K-5 in September of 2020. By the end of the school year 2020-21 we were masks recommended, but not mandatory, K-12. Most students chose to be maskfree. I helped the board navigate these issues and all of our decisions were correct.
Schulz: I am a product of the public school system. I have children attending Germantown schools and am an invested stakeholder in the Germantown School District. I am hard working, dedicated, passionate, openminded and willing to look at all sides of the issues. I want to see Germantown schools provide high-quality, well-rounded education for all children in our district. The school board has the role to develop a vision for the direction and future of the school system. They must form plans and strategies and establish policies to promote success for all students as well as school system operations. They also must use data-driven measurements of the success or failure of these policies, adapting and changing them as needed. Politics, political agendas and personal beliefs should play no role in board decisions and policies. I believe the board needs to listen to all sides of issues and topics and make informed decisions without bias and always have the needs of the students in mind.
If elected, what are your top priorities for Germantown Schools?
Loth: The board banned critical race theory (CRT) and more importantly the things it does in 2021. The board still has more work to do in this area to keep our youngest students (K-3) safe from being taught things that are not age-appropriate. We will work on this in the next year. Recently Florida has passed a law we may use as a guide for Germantown schools.
Curriculum and transparency. Parents want to know what their children are being taught. This means teachers posting daily lesson plans and material. Our district website is not there yet, but we will be.
Schulz: I believe two of the biggest priorities facing the district right now are behavioral expectations and mental health. The schools in Germantown have serious issues with negative, disruptive and disrespectful behavior of students. This needs to be addressed to improve the learning environment and decrease the resources used to manage what is currently happening. Mental health of children and adolescents is a national crisis and our village of Germantown is no exception. A third critical issue is staff retention and hiring well qualified teachers. This is a challenge that if not addressed will lead to substandard education for our children.
What are the greatest challenges you feel the district currently faces?
Loth: Inflation. The Consumer Price Index, CPI, is up! Labor is the school district’s largest cost and is going to make it difficult to hold the line on taxes. In the last year many cost cutting measures were implemented, more are coming in the next year. The Germantown Board of Education doesn’t cause inflation, but we certainly have to deal with it.
Germantown does not teach Common Core, however, modern textbooks are tainted with it. The board, the curriculum director and I will look for options to avoid Common Core and its shortfalls. Online books and pre-Common Core books are possibilities.
Schulz: Germantown needs to create teaching jobs that are highly desirable to attract a wide variety of well-qualified teachers. Giving teachers support and respect will help in creating an atmosphere which will attract more applicants and retain current teachers. I do not believe making teachers provide all lesson plans to parents is an appropriate use of their time, nor does it show respect for teachers. Teachers need to use their time teaching our students. They hold degrees in education and earn a level of trust with their education. I believe general curriculum topics and goals should be made available to parents, but they should be allowed to use their education and knowledge to develop methods to teach these topics and goals without daily parental scrutiny.
