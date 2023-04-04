GERMANTOWN — The District 2 seat on the Germantown Village Board will be retained by Rick Miller, as early election results show he won by 62 votes.
The race was between Miller, the incumbent, and Daniel Wing. Preliminary results that came into the Washington County Clerk’s Office Tuesday night showed 782 votes for Miller and 720 for Wing. With the election complete, Miller will remain on the Village Board for another term.
According to the preliminary results, about 53% of the village of Germantown precinct voted. Some 1,511 votes were cast in the District 2 Village Board election, including those for Miller and Wing, and nine write-in votes.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Rick Miller
|782
|51.8%
|Daniel Wing
|720
|47.7%
|Write-ins
|9
|0.6%
|Total Votes
|1,511
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
