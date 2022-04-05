RICHFIELD – Incumbents Dan Neu and Bill Collins defended their seats for Richfield Village Trustee Tuesday, defeating challenger and Vice Chair of the Richfield Plan Commission Bob Lalk.
Neu led the voting with 2,012 votes, or 44.46%, while Collins received 1,615 votes (35.69%) and Lalk had 883 votes (19.51%).
Collins said he is a “fiscal conservative, which is by far the majority of residents in Richfield.”
In addition, he said he is more suitable for this position because is the candidate with the most experience in Richfield.
“All of my experience as trustee is from the village of Richfield,” said Collins. “I have met with and talked with many residents in Richfield and belong to several organizations within the community. I believe I know the people and what they like and what they do not like.”
All results are unofficial until canvassed.