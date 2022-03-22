WASHINGTON COUNTY — Peter Sorce and Jeff Schleif will be running against each other for the Washington County Board of Supervisors in District 18 in the April 5 spring election.
Currently, both Sorce, District 24 supervisor, and Schleif, representing District 25, are on the county board. But due to redistricting bringing the number of seats on the board down from 26 to 21, they will have to run against each other for re-election.
According to Sorce, he deserves reelection, because he has been doing this for a long time, and he has never gone against the will of his constituents.
Sorce said there have been several times that he has fought for his constituents, including when the county tried to buy a farmer’s land from them to move a highway so that it went through their property. Sorce said that he helped to get the proposal voted down by the board, because it is what the property owners wanted.
Schleif said that he is best suited for re-election, because he is as involved in the county’s government as he can be. He added that he has several leadership roles as a member of the county committees he serves on.
“I have been in a leadership role on the county board for all my six years,” said Schleif. “The last four years being a committee chair, [which] puts me on the Executive Committee. That’s what leadership is all about.”
Sorce said he is worried about the “little guy” and outlying areas of the county. He added that it feels like the county is trying to push the little guy out.
“Sometimes they just pass things right in front of us, which I think is wrong,” said Sorce. “We represent you and everybody else. We should have a word to say if we like it or not ... the people should have a lot more to say about it.”
According to Schleif, he is proud of how the county has lowered taxes for residents and reduced cost through being as efficient as possible. He added that he is also proud of the highway and road infrastructure in the county.
“I’m really proud of how well our county has done with the roads. We were one of the first counties in the state to put forth a sustainability plan,” said Schleif. “We have a plan all the way to 2050 for the timing of doing work on our roads, improving and repairing, and it’s all in a budget that’s paid for.”
According to Sorce, if he is re-elected he will do what he has always done, which is to make sure his constituents know his door is always open.
“If you don’t like something, call me and tell me exactly what you don’t like,” said Sorce. “I examine everything that comes in front of my desk, good or bad, and [examine] how is this going to benefit my constituents? How is this going to hurt [them?] My job is to watch out for my constituents.”
Schleif said that if he is reelected, and re-elected to the Public Works and Highways Committee by the county board, he will work on several projects to increase the safety of the roads in Washington County.
“We have a couple highway projects that we are working on,” said Schleif. “Hwy S, 175 and old 83 is a dangerous intersection. We’re very close to having a plan to correct that problem.”
The District 18 race between the two candidates will be on the ballot in Germantown on April 5.
For more spring 2022 election coverage, click here.